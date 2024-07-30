Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,673 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $51,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. 1,826,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

