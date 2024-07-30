Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 248.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $35,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

EQIX traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $771.00. 187,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $770.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

