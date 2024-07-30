Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $30,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 480,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,593. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

