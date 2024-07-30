Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 29,218 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,264. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $191.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $181.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

