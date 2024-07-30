Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 370,142 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,142 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,652 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

