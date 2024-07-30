CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. CareDx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareDx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

