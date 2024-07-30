CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. 197,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

