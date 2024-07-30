CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. 197,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.
CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
