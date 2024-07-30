Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.96% of Carter’s worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Carter’s stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 880,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,632. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

