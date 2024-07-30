CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $0.17

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $37,300.05 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,277.52 or 0.99902786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00072057 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.16277272 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $27,039.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.