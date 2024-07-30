Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,442. The company has a market capitalization of $914.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

