Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $18.53. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 1,273,576 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
