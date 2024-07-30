Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells $534,010.88 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CTLT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. 2,095,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Catalent by 403.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 509.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

