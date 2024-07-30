Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.83. 50,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.