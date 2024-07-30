Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 3,045 U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in U-Haul by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U-Haul by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Price Performance

U-Haul stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,537. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

