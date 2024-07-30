Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,559. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $563.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Annette Catino bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Annette Catino purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,351 shares of company stock worth $307,229 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

