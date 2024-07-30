Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Charles J. Pivirotto acquired 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,721.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Pivirotto bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,721.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,140.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $49,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $88,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

