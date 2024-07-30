Caxton Associates LP Buys 136,611 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 359.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,611 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

LYEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 86,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

