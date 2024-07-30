Caxton Associates LP Buys 18,936 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,507,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

