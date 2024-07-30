Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 32,117 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 645,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $39.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. Mizuho began coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

