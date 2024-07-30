Caxton Associates LP Has $1.70 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 366,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $38.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

