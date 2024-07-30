Caxton Associates LP Has $1 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 283.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIII traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. 65,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,287. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

