Caxton Associates LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 207,341 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 82,233 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $8,437,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 205,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

