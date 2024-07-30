Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

CCS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. 101,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $105.17.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

