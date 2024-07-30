Caxton Associates LP Invests $971,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.81. 2,998,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

