Caxton Associates LP Makes New $309,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 164,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,776. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

