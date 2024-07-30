Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 5,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

WDAY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $227.00. The company had a trading volume of 460,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,447. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.