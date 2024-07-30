Caxton Associates LP Sells 127,960 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,960 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,687. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $208.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

