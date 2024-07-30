Caxton Associates LP Takes $264,000 Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 0.53. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

