CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. 22,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.