Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Centuri updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Centuri Price Performance

Shares of CTRI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Centuri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.