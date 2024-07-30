Champion Iron (CIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.
Champion Iron Stock Down 0.7 %
Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.41. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$4.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIA
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.