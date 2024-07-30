Champion Iron (CIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.7 %

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.41. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$4.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

