Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Choice Properties REIT to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

