Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

In other news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 86,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,649,482.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,447.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citi Trends news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 86,998 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,649,482.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,447.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $644,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,981,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,533,508.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 601,349 shares of company stock worth $12,525,050 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

