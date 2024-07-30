Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of CIZN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

