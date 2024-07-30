Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of CIZN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Citizens Company Profile
