Clarke (TSE:CKI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.75

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.75 and last traded at C$25.75, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

Clarke Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.63. The company has a market cap of C$359.47 million, a P/E ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$15.89 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarke

Clarke Company Profile

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 9,210 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,109.90. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

