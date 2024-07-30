Clarke (TSE:CKI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.75

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.75 and last traded at C$25.75, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.
Clarke Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.63. The company has a market cap of C$359.47 million, a P/E ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$15.89 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clarke
Clarke Company Profile
Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.
