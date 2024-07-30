Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 521,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,556. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $3,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

