Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 8.3%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 2,844,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 738,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 8.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18.
About Cloudbreak Discovery
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudbreak Discovery
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.