Cognex (CGNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

