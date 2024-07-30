Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

