Comparing J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) & Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J-Long Group and Vince’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group $30.48 million 0.48 N/A N/A N/A Vince $292.89 million 0.07 $25.45 million $2.42 0.72

Analyst Recommendations

Vince has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for J-Long Group and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vince 0 0 1 1 3.50

Vince has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Vince’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vince is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Profitability

This table compares J-Long Group and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Vince 10.49% -13.13% -2.75%

Summary

Vince beats J-Long Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

