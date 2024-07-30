CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Up 11.7% in July

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

CompoSecure Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,898. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,684,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 800,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at $24,684,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

