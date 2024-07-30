Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Down 3.8%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 240,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$139.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

Featured Articles

