Cormark Increases ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$56.50

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ADEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

ADENTRA stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

