Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. Corning also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Get Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 15,127,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,105,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.