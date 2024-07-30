Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corsair Gaming Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.59.
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
