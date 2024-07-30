Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CEO Sells $179,149.53 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.2 %

BASE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

