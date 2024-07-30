Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CEO Sells $179,149.53 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Couchbase Trading Down 0.2 %
BASE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
