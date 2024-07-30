Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Coursera Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 328,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 461.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

