CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from CQS New City High Yield’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

NCYF stock opened at GBX 53.05 ($0.68) on Tuesday. CQS New City High Yield has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.50. The firm has a market cap of £287.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,776.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wendy Dorman acquired 57,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £29,771.04 ($38,295.65). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

