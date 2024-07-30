Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $172.15 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $172.15 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

