Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Boosted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Crocs worth $23,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.66. 897,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,892. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.82.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

